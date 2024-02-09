Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Hilton Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLT opened at $194.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $198.15.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.