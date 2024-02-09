NOHO (OTCMKTS:DRNK) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Critical Review

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) and NOHO (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and NOHO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -52.49% -183.21% -78.49% NOHO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $9.16 million 1.90 -$6.22 million ($0.32) -3.91 NOHO N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) N/A

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and NOHO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NOHO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOHO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barfresh Food Group and NOHO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NOHO beats Barfresh Food Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About NOHO

NOHO, Inc. manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

