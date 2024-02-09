Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.71) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.71) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.30). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

