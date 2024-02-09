Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.19 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.80. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

