DHI Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at K LIU & lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHX. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

