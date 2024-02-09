Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 92,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

