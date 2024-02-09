Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $436.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.62. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

