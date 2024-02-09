Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,364 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 120.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.20.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

