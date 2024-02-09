Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

NYSE VEEV opened at $215.43 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day moving average of $195.86. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

