Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NYSE:SF opened at $75.80 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,495,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,389,000 after buying an additional 395,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

