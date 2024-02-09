Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

