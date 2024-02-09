Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $159.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 204,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 359,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

