Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Avista has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at $754,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

