BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

BCE Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.17.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

