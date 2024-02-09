BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
BCE Price Performance
Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.17.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.