Rogers Sugar Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.9 %

RSI stock opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%. Analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4027085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.