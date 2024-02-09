Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.41. The company has a market cap of C$585.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4027085 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
