Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.41. The company has a market cap of C$585.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4027085 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Sugar

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.