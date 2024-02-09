AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.15 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of A$46,939.50 ($30,480.19). In related news, insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.15 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of A$46,939.50 ($30,480.19). Also, insider Damien Nicks 162,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

