AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Damien Nicks 162,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. In other news, insider Damien Nicks 162,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. Also, insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.15 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of A$46,939.50 ($30,480.19). Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

Featured Stories

