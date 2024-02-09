Phillips 66 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

