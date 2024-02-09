Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of BAM opened at C$53.80 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$39.38 and a one year high of C$55.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.42. The stock has a market cap of C$21.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 48.63% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.9472924 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
