Barratt Developments plc (BDEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on May 17th

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 483 ($6.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 541.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.43. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.30). The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.12) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.16) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 490.89 ($6.15).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

