Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.35 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.