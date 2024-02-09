Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.35 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.