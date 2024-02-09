Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.
Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance
Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.
