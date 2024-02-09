Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2947 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
OTCMKTS GTMEY opened at $27.87 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.
About Globe Telecom
