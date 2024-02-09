Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2947 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS GTMEY opened at $27.87 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

About Globe Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.