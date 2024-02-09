Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Issues Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $29.28 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $3.03 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

