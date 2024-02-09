Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE VSH opened at $21.85 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

