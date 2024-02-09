Knowles (NYSE:KN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS.

Knowles Trading Down 3.7 %

KN opened at $15.91 on Friday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Knowles by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Knowles by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

