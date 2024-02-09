Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OESX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

