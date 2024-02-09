Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFF opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Griffon by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

