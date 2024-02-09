Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Griffon Trading Down 0.6 %
GFF opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20.
Griffon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Griffon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.
