Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $851.17 million and approximately $34.50 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,968,892,881 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,892,350 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,968,816,512.43 with 3,743,816,499.72 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22628996 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $41,898,457.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

