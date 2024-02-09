FY2025 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Increased by Desjardins

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$82.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.30 million.
Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Digitl
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.