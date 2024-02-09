FY2025 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Increased by Desjardins

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$82.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.30 million.

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

