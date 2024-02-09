Unum Group Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – DOWLING & PARTN boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

