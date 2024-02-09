HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI opened at $186.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.