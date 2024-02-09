Brokers Set Expectations for Humana Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee expects that the insurance provider will earn $24.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $367.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.