Raymond James Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

