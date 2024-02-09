Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.