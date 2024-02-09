Threshold (T) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $261.87 million and $10.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015608 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,296.51 or 0.99798034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00187025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02591101 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $10,365,862.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.