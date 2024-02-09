Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $214.94 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $214.94 million and $18,356.35 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.43772223 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,231.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

