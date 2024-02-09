Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Announces Earnings Results

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

GENC opened at $16.47 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

