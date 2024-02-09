Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.17. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,405,996 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 781.6% in the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 195,406 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 551,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 194,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.