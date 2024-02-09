MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $16.27

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $17.05. MorphoSys shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 5,201,726 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth $40,000.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

