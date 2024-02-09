FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $32.87. FOX shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 853,991 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

