Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $29.47

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.47, but opened at $25.86. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 753,152 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PERI

Perion Network Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 15.80%. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 110.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,637 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 46.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after buying an additional 945,194 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 62.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after buying an additional 385,010 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Perion Network by 718.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 1,472.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 343,982 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.