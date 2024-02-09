Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.25. Central Puerto shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 134,878 shares traded.

Central Puerto Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

