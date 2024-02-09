CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Gap Down to $45.91

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.91, but opened at $42.20. CTS shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 40,711 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

CTS Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Stories

