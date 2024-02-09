Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $2.02

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.91. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 232,323 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.87.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

