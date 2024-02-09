Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 317,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 432,684 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $2.89.

REAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.11 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 99.47% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

