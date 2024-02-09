Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $21.30. Viasat shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 327,719 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Viasat Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,800. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 696.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Viasat by 27.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 231,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 57.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viasat by 86.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

