Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 5.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 619,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,735,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,344,000 after buying an additional 147,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after buying an additional 621,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

